Fire breaks out in Ujjain hospital, patients moved out

A fire broke out in a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city on Sunday following which patients lodged there were shifted to other medical facilities, police said.

No casualty was reported so far, Additional Superintendent of Police Amrendra Singh said.

The fire broke out in the Patidar Hospital around noon and it was later brought under control, he said.

Some patients felt uneasy because of smoke in the premises due to the blaze and they were taken to other nearby hospitals, the official said, without specifying the number of patients moved out.

The patients who were critical were shifted to the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of other hospitals, he said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, he added.