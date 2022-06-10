Fire breaks out in UPSC building in Delhi

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of Union Public Service Commission's building on Shahjahan Road in central Delhi on Friday afternoon, officials said.
The information regarding the blaze was received around 3:10 pm, following which four to five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.
Further details are awaited.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures
Ranveer to taste wilderness in show with Bear Grylls
24-year-old from Gujarat marries herself, see pics
K-pop's BTS to release new album 'Proof' on Friday
Now, Amazon will let you try on shoes virtually
Groom arrives with 51 tractors for wedding in Rajasthan
7 B'luru restaurants that host fun activities
IIT-M deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in TN