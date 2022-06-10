Fire breaks out in UPSC building in Delhi

Fire breaks out in UPSC building in Delhi

The information regarding the blaze was received around 3:10 pm, following which four to five fire tenders were rushed to the spot

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 10 2022, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 16:00 ist
representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of Union Public Service Commission's building on Shahjahan Road in central Delhi on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The information regarding the blaze was received around 3:10 pm, following which four to five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

Further details are awaited.

Delhi
India News
UPSC

