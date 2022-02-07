Fire breaks out on 4th floor of north Delhi building

A fire broke out inside a house on the fourth floor of a building in north Delhi's Punjabi Basti area on Monday morning, police said.

The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at 10.32 am after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"The fire was brought under control by 11.35 am. Household articles kept on the fourth floor and the roof caught fire. It later spread to the roof of the adjacent house," Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service said.

Officials suspect short-circuit to be the reason behind the incident.

After visuals of the fire was shared on the social media, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "Instructions have been given to the fire department and the district administration to help the local people and douse the blaze quickly to ensure that the it does not spread further.

After receiving a call, about the incident, our staff reached at the spot. The house on the fourth floor of the building near Mother Dairy in Punjabi Basti had caught fire. The fire brigade also reached at the spot, said said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

"Nobody was present on the fourth floor when it caught fire. The fire has been extinguished. There has been no loss of life. Three fire brigades, electricity department, traffic police and ambulance reached the spot to control the fire," said Kalsi.

In another incident, a fire broke out in the courtroom of additional sessions judge at the Karkardooma court here in the early hours of Sunday, DFS officials said.

No one was injured in the fire. Short-circuit was suspected to be the reason behind the blaze.

