Fire breaks out on ninth floor of building in Delhi's Barakhamba Road

A fire broke out in a building in central Delhi's Barakhamba Road, officials said.
According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 6.20 pm, following which seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
VIDEO | Fire breaks out at DCM Building, Barakhamba Road in New Delhi, 10 fire tenders on spot. More details are awaited.
(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/g0A5FBIxNw
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 15, 2023
The fire is on the ninth floor of DCM building at Barakhamba Road, they added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kashmiri carpet makers praise Modi for global 'ad'
Pizza made on active volcano; internet reacts
Dharavi residents fear Adani firm redevelopment project
Indian origin CEOs proud of Chandrayaan-3 success
Lentils to fruits: UAE serves up veg spread for Modi
Left to die, 500 workers rescued from flood-hit Noida
Army Chief General Pande visits forward areas along LoC
62 of 111 lunar missions so far successful: NASA
Tourists flock to 1000-year-old Tripura historical site