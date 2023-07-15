Fire breaks out on ninth floor of Delhi building

Fire breaks out on ninth floor of building in Delhi's Barakhamba Road

Seven to eight fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 15 2023, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 19:24 ist
Screengrab from a video showing the fire. Credit: Twitter/@PTI_News

A fire broke out in a building in central Delhi's Barakhamba Road, officials said.

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 6.20 pm, following which seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire is on the ninth floor of DCM building at Barakhamba Road, they added.

