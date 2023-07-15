Fire breaks out on ninth floor of building in Delhi's Barakhamba Road

A fire broke out in a building in central Delhi's Barakhamba Road, officials said.

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 6.20 pm, following which seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at DCM Building, Barakhamba Road in New Delhi, 10 fire tenders on spot. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/g0A5FBIxNw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 15, 2023

The fire is on the ninth floor of DCM building at Barakhamba Road, they added.