Fire erupts in Delhi godown; no casualties reported

The blaze was brought under control at 1.30 pm

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 31 2023, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 15:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out in a godown in north Delhi's Nirankari Colony on Friday, officials said.

No casualty has been reported.

The fire department received information regarding the blaze at 1 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

The blaze was brought under control at 1.30 pm and cooling process is underway.

Delhi
Fire Accident
India News

