Fire erupts in Delhi godown; no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a godown in north Delhi's Nirankari Colony on Friday, officials said.
No casualty has been reported.
The fire department received information regarding the blaze at 1 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.
The blaze was brought under control at 1.30 pm and cooling process is underway.
