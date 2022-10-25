Fire in 16th-floor flat in Greater Noida, 4 fire tenders rushed to site

Fire in 16th-floor Noida flat, 4 fire tenders on site

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Oct 25 2022, 02:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 02:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A fire broke out at an apartment in a high-rise residential society in Greater Noida (West) on Diwali evening, prompting relief operations at the site, officials said on Monday. 

Neither any person was injured nor anyone was trapped inside the 16th-floor apartment where firefighting continued, they said. 

The fire broke out in the flat located in Vedantam Society in Gaur City 2 area, under Bisrakh police station limits, according to police officials.

Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said, "Efforts are on to douse the fire completely. No one is trapped in the flat. The fire will be controlled soon."

Officials said four fire tenders were rushed to the site. The cause of the fire and the damage caused were yet to be ascertained, they added. 

Noida
India News
Uttar Pradesh

