Fire in hospital lab in Jammu; none hurt

A fire broke out in the laboratory area of the Shri Maharaja Gulab Singh hospital here on Tuesday, causing damage to lab equipment, officials said.

No one was reported to be hurt in the incident which took place in Shalimar area around 9 pm and the flames was brought under control by the Fire and Emergency services personnel, they said.

An official of the Fire and Emergency services said some equipment in the microbiology unit got damaged in the incident.

“The team is still at the spot and the exact details about the incident are awaited,” the official said, adding that preliminary investigation suggests a short circuit caused the fire.

Principal of the Jammu Government Medical College, Sunanda Raina said, “COVID-19 tests were not being done at the laboratories.”

She said the on-duty Chief Medical Officer was informed about the smoke coming out from the laboratory area housing pathology, biochemistry and microbiology units.

“The fire and Emergency services department was immediately informed and simultaneously efforts were also made to put out the fire by the staff,” Raina said.

She lauded the efforts of the fire fighters and said their timely intervention brought the situation under control.