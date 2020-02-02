Fire in Noida factory, one dead

One person was killed in a fire at a shoe repairing factory here on Sunday, police said.

The blaze at the factory, located in the E-block of Sector 7, was reported around 7.30 pm, the police said.

"One person has died in the incident. The fire was controlled in 30 minutes as police and fire department personnel were deployed immediately at the spot," a senior police official said.

Further details about the cause of the fire are awaited, the official added.