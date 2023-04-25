Fire in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market, no casualty

Fire in south Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market, no casualty

Fire department officials received information about the fire around 2.20 am

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 25 2023, 09:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 09:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out at Sarojini Nagar market in south Delhi early on Tuesday and was doused within an hour, officials said.

Fire department officials received information about the fire around 2.20 am.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and doused the flames in an hour-long effort. Around 15 to 20 roadside stalls and four shops were damaged by fire but there was no casualty, officials added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Fire Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures

Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

 