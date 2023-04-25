Fire in south Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market, no casualty

A fire broke out at Sarojini Nagar market in south Delhi early on Tuesday and was doused within an hour, officials said.
Fire department officials received information about the fire around 2.20 am.
Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and doused the flames in an hour-long effort. Around 15 to 20 roadside stalls and four shops were damaged by fire but there was no casualty, officials added.
