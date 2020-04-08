Fire tender vehicles to be used for sanitation purpose in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday flagged off fire tender vehicles to be be used for sanitisation purpose in 66 tehsils of the state, the UP Government said in a statement issued here.

"Almost 10 days back, the DGP and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) were told that if the fire tender vehicles are used for sanitisation purpose, then it will help to free the villages and cities from the infection. The modern fire tender is equipped with the latest technology, and they will be engaged in sanitisation works to get rid of coronavirus, Adityanath said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The chief minister also said that these fire tenders will be used to save people from incidents of widespread fire (reported when the temperature rises) and for sanitisation purposes to combat COVID-19, the statement said.