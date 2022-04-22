Firing outside Rohini Court, no casualties

IANS
IANS,
  • Apr 22 2022, 11:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A shot was fired by a security guard during a scuffle outside the Rohini Court in the national capital on Friday morning.

According to a lawyer, the incident took place around 10.00 am. "An argument ensued between a lawyer and a security guard outside the gate of the Rohini Court. Things escalated and 2-3 more lawyers joined them. The argument soon took a violent turn and the guard fired a shot," the lawyer told IANS.

None was injured in the incident.

Official details are awaited.

Delhi
India News

