First case of black fungus reported in Himachal Pradesh

The first case of Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, has been detected in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

A native of Khagar in Hamirpur district has been diagnosed with Mucormycosis infection, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital's senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said.

The woman is currently being treated at IGMC here, where she has been referred from Mandi's Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Hospital Nerchowk, he added.

Her condition is stable and Mucormycosis has been found near her nose, Raj said.

The woman is also suffering from diabetes and blood pressure, he said, adding that she was tested positive for Covid-19 on May 4.

She was referred from Hamirpur to Nerchowk Medical College after she started having breathing problem on May 8, he added.