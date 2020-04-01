First coronavirus death in Uttar Pradesh; tally reaches 107

Uttar Pradesh reported its first death from coronavirus on Wednesday even as the total number of COVID-19 patients jumped to 107 with four more tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

According to the official sources here, a 25-year old youth died at the BRD Medical College hospital in Gorakhpur, about 300 kilometres from here.

Though the youth, a resident of Basti district, about 200 kilometres from here, died on Monday, his blood sample, which was sent to KG Medical University here for testing, was found to be positive on Wednesday.

Sources said that the youth's family members had not disclosed to the doctors that he had recently returned from Mumbai. As a result, he was admitted to the general ward and was not isolated, triggering fears that he might have infected many others in the hospital.

Two other coronavirus positive patients, who were admitted to the hospitals, were stated to be in a ''very critical condition''.

Meanwhile, four more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the state taking the total number of cases to 107. Noida continued to be the coronavirus hotspot in the state with 40 cases. Fresh cases were also reported from Bulandshahar and Agra.