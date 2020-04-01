First COVID-19 death in Uttar Pradesh; tally at 107

First coronavirus death in Uttar Pradesh; tally reaches 107

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Apr 01 2020, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 13:37 ist
Representative image.

Uttar Pradesh reported its first death from coronavirus on Wednesday even as the total number of COVID-19 patients jumped to 107 with four more tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

According to the official sources here, a 25-year old youth died at the BRD Medical College hospital in Gorakhpur, about 300 kilometres from here.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Though the youth, a resident of Basti district, about 200 kilometres from here, died on Monday, his blood sample, which was sent to KG Medical University here for testing, was found to be positive on Wednesday.

Sources said that the youth's family members had not disclosed to the doctors that he had recently returned from Mumbai. As a result, he was admitted to the general ward and was not isolated, triggering fears that he might have infected many others in the hospital.

Track state-wise confirmed COVID-19 cases here

Two other coronavirus positive patients, who were admitted to the hospitals, were stated to be in a ''very critical condition''.

Meanwhile, four more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the state taking the total number of cases to 107. Noida continued to be the coronavirus hotspot in the state with 40 cases. Fresh cases were also reported from Bulandshahar and Agra.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

 