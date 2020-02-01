First coronavirus suspect in UP quarantined at home

A woman, who had returned from China a few days ago, was quarantined at her home in the state capital of Lucknow after showing signs of being infected by the coronavirus.

According to sources, the blood sample of the woman had been sent for testing.

A senior official at the state health department said that the woman and two men had arrived at Lucknow Airport from Shanghai in China last week. "There was no arrangement at the airport to check passengers returning from China for the viral infection," said the official, speaking to DH on Saturday.

He said that the administration learnt three days ago that the woman had shown symptoms of being affected by the coronavirus. ''We immediately sent a team to her home and quarantined her there,'' the official said.

He said that the woman was under treatment and was in 'stable' condition. Incidentally, it was the first case of suspected coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.

A youth, who was a medical student at a university in the Chinese capital of Beijing, had also returned from there to Saharanpur, according to a source. ''He has so far not shown any sign of the virus,'' said an official in Saharanpur, about 500 kilometres from Lucknow.

Sources said that three cases of swine flu were also reported in different parts in the state.