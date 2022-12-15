First meeting of newly elected MCD to take place on January 6

The first meeting of the newly elected MCD will take place on January 6 next year, sources said on Thursday.

On December 7, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the MCD polls with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the prestigious municipal corporation and reducing the Congress to just nine seats in a house of 250.

"Delhi LG, V.K. Saxena, in the exercise of powers vested in him vide Section 73 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, has approved the proposal to convene the first meeting of the newly elected Corporation on Friday, January 6, 2023," a source said.

The proposal to convene the first meeting of the MCD was moved by the Commissioner (MCD) on December 12, to the Urban Development Department, requesting for LG’s approval.

"Thereafter, the file approved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also Minister (Urban Development) and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was received in Raj Niwas on December 14 and the LG accorded his approval on the same day itself," the source added.

As per sub-Section (1) of Section 35 of the DMC Act “The Corporation shall at its first meeting in each year, elect one of its members to the Chairperson to be known as the Mayor and another Member to be the Dy. Mayor of the Corporation”.

As per Section 77 of the said act, the Presiding Officer at the meeting for the election of the Mayor shall be a Councilor who is not a candidate for such election and shall be nominated by the LG.