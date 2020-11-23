Panchayat, Zilla polling begins in Rajasthan

First phase of Panchayat, Zilla polling begins in Rajasthan

The voting began at 7.30 am at 10,131 polling booths to elect 1310 members of 65 panchayat samitis and related zila parishad members

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Nov 23 2020, 10:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 11:05 ist
Counting of votes will be done on December 8. Credit: PTI Photo

Polling for the first phase of elections to panchayat bodies is underway in 21 districts of Rajasthan on Monday amid tight security. 

The voting began at 7.30 am at 10,131 polling booths to elect 1310 members of 65 panchayat samitis and related zila parishad members, spokesperson of the state election commission said. 

Polling will be held in four phases.

Elections in the first phase are being held in Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk, and Udaipur district. 

Nearly 25,000 EVMs are being used in polling in the first phase and more than 50,000 employees have been deployed in the election.

Counting of votes will be done on December 8. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan
Panchayat
Elections

What's Brewing

From hope to agony, what's left of the Arab Spring?

From hope to agony, what's left of the Arab Spring?

DH Toon | 'Congress is at its lowest in last 72 years'

DH Toon | 'Congress is at its lowest in last 72 years'

The Lead: The story behind the film 'Act 1978'

The Lead: The story behind the film 'Act 1978'

Butterflies are born free

Butterflies are born free

Senior citizens at risk of fungal infection post-Covid

Senior citizens at risk of fungal infection post-Covid

 