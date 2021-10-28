Five arrested in Uttar Pradesh under sedition law for celebrating Pakistan's win in T20 World Cup

Five persons were arrested after being booked under the sedition law in different parts of Uttar Pradesh for celebrating Pakistan's win over India in the T20 World Cup a few days back.

According to the police sources here, seven persons were charged under the sedition law and five of them were arrested in Agra, Bareilly, Badayun and Sitapur districts.

The police action came after UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that all those who had celebrated Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 World Cup being played at Dubai would be prosecuted under the sedition law.

Police said that the arrests were made after videos containing the celebration and using objectionable language against the Indian cricket team went viral on social media sites soon after the match ended on Sunday.

"We have the videos in our possession and they are being examined," said a senior police official here on Thursday.

Three Kashmiri students of an engineering college in Agra were suspended after saffron activists stormed the campus and created a ruckus there demanding action against them after they allegedly chanted pro-Pakistan slogans after the match. The WhatsApp status of these students was also in support of Pakistan.

A college official, however, said on Thursday that no pro-Pakistan slogans were raised inside the campus and the police should not have registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by some outsiders. It was not clear if these students were arrested by the police. Sources said that they were detained.

