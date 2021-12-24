5 arrested over extortion call to minister Ajay Mishra

Five arrested over extortion call to minister Ajay Kumar Mishra

A senior police officer said a case was registered in the matter and five accused have been arrested

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 24 2021, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2021, 16:17 ist

The Delhi Police has arrested five people in connection with an extortion call made to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra, officials said on Friday.

A senior police officer said a case was registered in the matter and five accused have been arrested. Further details are awaited.

The minister has been in the news recently after his son was arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 3, in which eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

extortion
India News
Indian Politics
Fraud

Related videos

What's Brewing

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

What is Anil Kapoor's success formula?

What is Anil Kapoor's success formula?

Young Iraqi film students tell their stories from Mosul

Young Iraqi film students tell their stories from Mosul

Elon Musk and chips in human brains

Elon Musk and chips in human brains

DH Toon | Booster dose for Yogi amid Omicron threat

DH Toon | Booster dose for Yogi amid Omicron threat

Rats chew up x-ray machine in Bihar hospital

Rats chew up x-ray machine in Bihar hospital

 