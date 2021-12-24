Five arrested over extortion call to minister Ajay Kumar Mishra

The Delhi Police has arrested five people in connection with an extortion call made to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra, officials said on Friday.
A senior police officer said a case was registered in the matter and five accused have been arrested. Further details are awaited.
The minister has been in the news recently after his son was arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 3, in which eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed.
