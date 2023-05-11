Five held after third blast near Golden Temple in a week

A 'loud sound' was heard in the wee hours on Thursday in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, cops said, days after two low intensity blasts rocked the area.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Naunihal Singh, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, said, "We received a report of a 'loud sound' around 12.15 am last night. It is suspected there is a possibility of another blast. But it's not yet confirmed it was an explosion. We are investigating it."

VIDEO | "We received a report of a 'loud sound' around 12.15 AM last night. It is suspected there is a possibility of another blast. But it's not yet confirmed it was an explosion. We are investigating it," says Naunihal Singh, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar. https://t.co/ws8fnGT8AW pic.twitter.com/rFrYn0xoEv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 11, 2023

A video shared by the news agency also showed armed cops near the Golden Temple.

VIDEO | 'Loud sound' was heard around 12.30 AM near the Golden Temple in Amritsar. pic.twitter.com/weKFzblkfN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 11, 2023

Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported that cops had rounded up suspects in the area after the loud sound was heard.

#WATCH | Amritsar: Visuals from outside the building of Shri Guru Ramdas Ji Niwas from where suspects were rounded up in the aftermath of a loud sound, that was heard near the Golden Temple, which, as per the police, could be another explosion.#Punjab pic.twitter.com/CXzms3FdYw — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Five suspects have been detained thus far, and the Punjab Police are slated to hold a presser shortly to furnish further details of the incident.

The incident comes days after two low intensity blasts rocked Heritage Street near the Golden Temple on May 6 and May 8, respectively, sparking panic and prompting National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura to write to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The two earlier blasts are being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the NSG.

More to follow...