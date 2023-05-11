5 held after third blast near Golden Temple in a week

Five held after third blast near Golden Temple in a week

The incident comes days after two low intensity blasts rocked a street near the Golden Temple on May 6 and May 8, respectively

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 11 2023, 07:49 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 08:05 ist
Rapid Action Force (RAF) and police personnel patrol along the site of the second blast at the Heritage Street in Amritsar, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

A 'loud sound' was heard in the wee hours on Thursday in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, cops said, days after two low intensity blasts rocked the area.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Naunihal Singh, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, said, "We received a report of a 'loud sound' around 12.15 am last night. It is suspected there is a possibility of another blast. But it's not yet confirmed it was an explosion. We are investigating it."

A video shared by the news agency also showed armed cops near the Golden Temple.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported that cops had rounded up suspects in the area after the loud sound was heard.

Five suspects have been detained thus far, and the Punjab Police are slated to hold a presser shortly to furnish further details of the incident.

The incident comes days after two low intensity blasts rocked Heritage Street near the Golden Temple on May 6 and May 8, respectively, sparking panic and prompting National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura to write to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The two earlier blasts are being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the NSG.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Golden Temple
Amritsar
Punjab
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

An elephant never forgotten

An elephant never forgotten

AI: Neither artificial nor intelligent

AI: Neither artificial nor intelligent

Cop asks girl 'groped' in temple to tone down complaint

Cop asks girl 'groped' in temple to tone down complaint

Sandalwood stars observe greater voter enthusiasm

Sandalwood stars observe greater voter enthusiasm

 