Five injured as car carrying pilgrims hits road divider in J&K's Udhampur

Five injured as car hits road divider in J&K's Udhampur

The injured pilgrims and the driver of the vehicle have been admitted to a hospital

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jul 12 2023, 12:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 12:59 ist
Represntative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A car carrying Amarnath pilgrims hit a road divider in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, leaving five people injured, a police official said.

The pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh were on their way to the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district when the driver of their vehicle lost control and hit the road divider at Samroli along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway around 6.15 am, the official said.

The injured pilgrims and the driver of the vehicle have been admitted to a hospital, the official said, adding their condition was stated to be “stable”.

