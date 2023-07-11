Five killed after SUV collides with bus in Ghaziabad

Five people were killed after an SUV collided with a bus on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad, reported PTI.
VIDEO | Five people were killed after a SUV collided with a bus on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad. More details are awaited.
(Warning: Disturbing visuals)
(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/USXK2kej3f
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2023
More details are awaited....
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Speak Out: July 11, 2023
Bengal poll violence unacceptable
Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days
Why China’s young people are not getting married
UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion
Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued
SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm
Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day