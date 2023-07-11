Five killed after SUV collides with bus in Ghaziabad

Five killed after SUV collides with bus in Ghaziabad

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 11 2023, 08:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 08:38 ist
Aftermath of the accident. Credit: Twitter/@PTI

Five people were killed after an SUV collided with a bus on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad, reported PTI.

More details are awaited....
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Accident
India News
Delhi
Ghaziabad
Meerut
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Speak Out: July 11, 2023

Speak Out: July 11, 2023

Bengal poll violence unacceptable

Bengal poll violence unacceptable

Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days

Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days

Why China’s young people are not getting married

Why China’s young people are not getting married

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

 