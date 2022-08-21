Five missing in Himachal Pradesh flash floods remain untraceable

Five people who went missing after heavy rains triggered flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh remained untraceable on Sunday, a senior official said.

Besides, 22 people were killed and 12 injured in rain-related incidents on Saturday. The maximum damage was reported from Mandi, Kangra. and Chamba districts.

State Disaster Management Department director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said the five people who went missing after a flash flood in Baghi nullah on the Mandi-Katola-Prashar road in Mandi are still untraceable, he added.

Follow | Monsoon updates live: Massive evacuation drive in Odisha; 4 bodies recovered from Jharkhand river; 22 dead in Himachal

Several families fled their homes located between Baghi and Old Katola after a cloudburst in the area on Saturday and took shelter at safer places.

Mokhta said the Shimla-Chandigarh highway, which was blocked on Saturday evening following a landslide at Sonu Bangla between Shoghi and Tara Devi, has been cleared for vehicular movement.

Also Read | 31 dead as heavy rains inflict chaos on Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit

However, several roads, especially in Mandi, are still closed for traffic and work is on clear them, he added.

Principal secretary, Revenue, Onkar Sharma said an amount of Rs 232.31 crore has been released from the State Disaster Response Fund to the affected districts.

Sufficient funds are available with all districts to carry out the relief and rehabilitation work, he said.