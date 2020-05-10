Five more people die of coronavirus in Delhi

Five more people die of coronavirus in Delhi, tally climbed to 6,923

PTI
PTI,
  • May 10 2020, 13:34 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 13:34 ist
Migrant workers sit along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway as they take rest during their travel towards their native place amid the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Ghaziabad, Saturday, May 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Delhi recorded five more deaths due to coronavirus, while 381 fresh cases of the virus were reported, the city government said on Sunday.

With the fresh cases, the virus tally in the national capital has climbed to 6,923.

Between midnight of May 8 and midnight of May 9, five fresh fatalities due to the virus were reported, taking the death toll to 73, the government said in its health bulletin.

While there are 4,781 active cases of the virus in the city, 2069 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19.

