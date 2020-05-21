Five more test positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh

Five people, who had recently returned from West Bengal, have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the virus tally in the state to 116, officials said on Thursday.

All the five cases have been reported from Solan district, which was declared coronavirus-free a few weeks ago, Special Secretary (Health), Nipun Jindal, said.

The patients are from Solan's Ramshehar area and had returned from West Bengal on May 15, he said.

The five were already placed in quarantine.

The total number of infected people in the state stands at 116, while 54 of them have been cured. Four people have died due to COVID-19.

The active cases in the state now stand at 58, including 26 from Kangra, 10 from Hamirpur, five each from Solan and Bilaspur, four from Mandi, three from Chamba, two each from Sirmaur, Una and one from Kullu.