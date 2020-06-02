Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh

Five people tested positive for Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the number of active cases to 26, a senior government official here said.

All five have recently returned to the state from other parts of the country, he said.

"One of them, a 36-year-old woman, is a resident of Lohit district. She returned from Delhi around a week ago. The other four cases were recorded in Itanagar. We are trying to trace the travel history of the four new patients," Health Secretary P Parthiban said.

The 36-year-old woman, wife of an Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer, was placed under institutional quarantine, following her return to Arunachal with family on May 24, Lohit District Medical officer (DMO) S Chai Pul said.

"Her husband and child have tested negative for the disease. The woman has been shifted to a COVID care centre of the paramilitary force," the DMO said.

Taking to twitter, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, "As on 2nd June, 4.40 PM, 5 new positive asymptomatic cases have been reported; Itanagar-4 and Lohit-1. All are in quarantine centre being shifted to Covid Care Centre."

The state witnessed the highest-single day spike on Monday, with 18 people testing positive for COVID-19. All active patients in Arunachal are returnees from other states.

The state's first patient, a 31-year-old man from Lohit district, was discharged from a hospital on April 16 following his recovery.