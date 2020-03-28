J&K: Five more test positive for coronavirus

Five more test positive for COVID-19 in J&K, toll rises to 33

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 28 2020, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 21:59 ist
Stranded passengers near a bus stand during day-3 of the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. (PTI Photo)

Deadly COVID-19 positive cases showed a sudden spurt in Jammu and Kashmir with 12 cases reported on Saturday, taking the total number in the Union Territory to 33.

Soon after addressing a press conference in Jammu on emerging COVID-19 situation, J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted: “Hardly do I finish my press conference briefing 28-cases, that I get more unpleasant news-5 new positive cases-2 in Srinagar and 3 in Jammu—all contacts previously positive ones. All Jammu cases are asymptomatic. We are at 33 now.”

Earlier, in the day, seven persons, who tested positive for the deadly virus. They include a 56-year-old man from uptown Jawahar Nagar, who had a travel history to Indonesia, and four persons, aged between 28 to 35 years, from Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, who had come in contact with the 65-year-old man who died of the disease on Thursday.

The other two include a couple, a 45-year-old man, and his wife (40) from Ahmad Nagar suburb in Srinagar. They had returned from Saudi Arabia via Mumbai recently, sources said.

Addressing a presser in the evening, Kansal said that in Jammu and Kashmir that the government was closely monitoring the situation as there was a spurt in the positive cases. “Aggressive efforts are underway to trace every single contact and test them. It may cause some inconvenience but this is where government needs your (people’s) support to understand the situation,” he said.

As per the government figures the total number of positive cases across Jammu and Kashmir has mounted to 33 now with fresh five cases two from Srinagar and three from Jammu.

