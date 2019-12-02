Five Naxal-planted IEDs detected in Chhattisgarh

Security forces recovered five improvised explosive devices (IEDs), planted by Naxals, from two places on Monday in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district and a jawan was injured when one of it went off while being defused, an official said.

While four of the IEDs were recovered between Sarkeguda and Tarrem villages by a CRPF team, the fifth one was detected by the District Force from near Sagmetta village, he said.

In Sagmetta, the IED was found hidden behind a Maoist banner and when police personnel were defusing it, the device exploded, the official said.

A jawan identified as Madkam Somdu, belonging to the District Force, sustained minor scratches in the explosion," the official said adding he was admitted to a local hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger.

The IEDs recovered from the Sarkeguda-Tarrem area were neutralised by a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), he added.

Meanwhile, security forces have intensified patrolling in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, in view of the 'People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week' being observed by ultras from Monday.

The PLGA is the military wing of Maoists.

The 'PLGA week' is observed from December 2 to 8 every year by Naxals in the memory of their slain leaders and cadres. During this period, rebels step up their activities in areas under their influence.