Five Naxalite camps busted, one person arrested in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh

Five Naxalite camps were busted and one ultra was arrested in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Friday.
He said the Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-Naxalite operation on Thursday in the jungles of Tekmeta, Marwara, Sagmeta, Bade Kakler, Chhote Kakler and Pillur under Farsegarh police station limits following specific inputs about the presence of 25 ultras along with senior functionaries of the 'National Park Area Committee' of the outlawed outfit.
Chhattisgarh: Maoist killed in encounter; 2 held
"An improvised explosive device was found in the Pillur jungle and was defused. We have recovered explosives, detonators, Naxalite uniforms, literature, medicines, chargers, tools and materials of daily use from five camps that were busted," the official said.
"A lower rung Naxalite identified as Vinod Hemla (33) was apprehended from the jungles of Kamkanar and Chinnajojer under Gangaloor police station limits by a joint team of District Force, District Reserve Guard and 222nd battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday, A tiffin bomb was recovered from him," he added.
