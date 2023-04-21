Chhattisgarh: 6 Naxalite camps busted, 1 arrested

Five Naxalite camps busted, one person arrested in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh

STF was out on an anti-Naxalite operation in the jungles following specific inputs about the presence of 25 ultras

PTI
PTI, Bijapur,
  • Apr 21 2023, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 21:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five Naxalite camps were busted and one ultra was arrested in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Friday.

He said the Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-Naxalite operation on Thursday in the jungles of Tekmeta, Marwara, Sagmeta, Bade Kakler, Chhote Kakler and Pillur under Farsegarh police station limits following specific inputs about the presence of 25 ultras along with senior functionaries of the 'National Park Area Committee' of the outlawed outfit.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Maoist killed in encounter; 2 held

"An improvised explosive device was found in the Pillur jungle and was defused. We have recovered explosives, detonators, Naxalite uniforms, literature, medicines, chargers, tools and materials of daily use from five camps that were busted," the official said.

"A lower rung Naxalite identified as Vinod Hemla (33) was apprehended from the jungles of Kamkanar and Chinnajojer under Gangaloor police station limits by a joint team of District Force, District Reserve Guard and 222nd battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday, A tiffin bomb was recovered from him," he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chhattisgarh
Naxalism
Special Task Force

Related videos

What's Brewing

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

The future of social media is a lot less social

The future of social media is a lot less social

 