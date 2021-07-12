Flash floods in Himachal after cloudburst

Flash floods sweep through Himachal Pradesh after cloudburst

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2021, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 15:04 ist
A Swollen Beas river due to continuous rain in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo

A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh triggered a flash flood in the town of Bhansu Nag, near Dharamshala. 

As seen in a video shared by news agency ANI, the swollen Manjhi river raged through cars and damaged a few buildings. River Beas, which passes by Kullu, had also swelled up.

The cloudburst, which was also seen in Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, led to a landslide-like-event on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway 07 near Chamoli after heavy downpour, halting all traffic.

More details awaited.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Himachal Pradesh
Rainfall
Uttarakhand
Flash flood

Related videos

What's Brewing

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes

Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

In Pics | Italy rejoice after winning Euro 2020

In Pics | Italy rejoice after winning Euro 2020

DH Toon | Do you know inspiring people for Padma award?

DH Toon | Do you know inspiring people for Padma award?

 