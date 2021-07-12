Flash floods sweep through Himachal Pradesh after cloudburst

A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh triggered a flash flood in the town of Bhansu Nag, near Dharamshala.
As seen in a video shared by news agency ANI, the swollen Manjhi river raged through cars and damaged a few buildings. River Beas, which passes by Kullu, had also swelled up.
#WATCH Flash flood in Bhagsu Nag, Dharamshala due to heavy rainfall. #HimachalPradesh
(Video credit: SHO Mcleodganj Vipin Chaudhary) pic.twitter.com/SaFjg1MTl4
— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021
The cloudburst, which was also seen in Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, led to a landslide-like-event on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway 07 near Chamoli after heavy downpour, halting all traffic.
More details awaited.
