Flight carrying 101 students stranded in Ukraine arrives in Madhya Pradesh

PTI, Indore,
  • Jul 14 2020, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 16:14 ist
A special Air India flight carrying 101 Indian medical students, who were stranded in Ukraine due to the coronavirus-induced curbs, landed at the Indore airport in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, an official said.

The flight reached the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport here at 5.08 am, airport director Aryama Sanyal said.

She said 101 Indian students stranded in Ukraine arrived here. They were screened at the airport and their belongings were sanitised.

During the screening at the airport, none of the passengers were found having coronavirus symptoms, said Amit Malakar, the nodal officer for Covid-19 prevention in Indore.

The passengers included medical students from Madhya Pradesh, as well as from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar, Assam and Tamil Nadu who were studying in different institutes in Ukraine, he said.

They wanted to come back home for a long time in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the official said.

The passengers included 20 students from Indore who have been sent to a quarantine facility set up in a city hotel for seven days, he said, adding that the other passengers have also been sent to their native places.

