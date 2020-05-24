Flight carrying 93 Indians stranded in United Kingdom arrives in Indore

Flight carrying 93 Indians stuck in UK arrives in MP

An Air India flight carrying 93 Indians who were stranded in the United Kingdom arrived at the Indore airport in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning, an official said.

As part of the Centre's 'Vande Bharat' mission, the flight from London reached here via Mumbai at 8.04 am, Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport Director Aryama Sanyal said.

The special flight carried 93 Indians from the UK, she said.

A health checkup of the passengers was conducted and their belongings were sanitised, she said.

The passengers will be kept under the mandatory 14-day quarantine, the official said.

Indians stranded abroad due to travel restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak are being flown back home under the central government's 'Vande Bharat' mission. 

