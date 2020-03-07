Flight from Iran gets 108 swab samples of Indians

A Mahan Air flight from Tehran landed here Saturday morning with 108 swab samples of Indians stranded in Iran where the novel coronavirus outbreak has killed 145.

The ferry flight from Tehran landed at the IGI Airport here at 5:30 am on Saturday and returned with several Iranian nationals stranded in India due to suspension of commercial air services between India and Iran since February 26.

The swab samples of Indian nationals were being screened for novel coronavirus (Covid-19) infection at the AIIMS here and evacuation efforts would be launched for those who test negative.

A team of health experts from India has already reached Tehran to screen Indian nationals stranded there.

Indian authorities also dispatched medical equipment and reagents worth Rs 10 crore to Tehran on board the Mahan Air flight, to enable the Indian medical team there to set up a laboratory to screen Indians stranded there.

Indian nationals who test positive for Covid-19 will be hospitalised in the special medical centres set up by the Iranian government to treat those infected with the virus.

Most of the Indian nationals stranded in Iran are either students or pilgrims from Hyderabad and the Union Territory of Ladakh.