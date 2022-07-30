Flight Lt Bal's mortal remains to reach Jammu today

Flight Lt Adivitya Bal's mortal remains to reach his home town Jammu on July 30

Wing commander, M Rana and flight Lt Adivitya Bal were killed in MIG-21 trainer aircraft crash in Rajasthan on July 28

IANS
IANS, Jammu,
  • Jul 30 2022, 09:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2022, 10:57 ist
Family members of Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal react as they wait for his mortal remains, at his residence in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo

The mortal remains of flight Lt Advitiya Bal will arrive at Air Force station in this city of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Lt Colonel, Devender Anand said, "The mortal remains of Flt Lt Advitiya Bal likely to arrive in a service aircraft at AF station Jammu by 9:15 am.

Read | IAF releases names of pilots killed in MiG-21 crash in Barmer

"There will be a wreath laying ceremony at AF station, Jammu and then around 9:45 am, it will be taken by road to RS Pura for the last rites," Anand said.

M Rana belonged to Himachal Pradesh while Adivitya Bal belonged to Jammu and Kashmir. 

