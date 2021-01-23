Flight services hit in Kashmir due to snowfall

Flight services hit in Kashmir due to snowfall

A decision on the resumption of flight operations would be taken as and when the weather improves

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jan 23 2021, 10:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 10:36 ist
Youngsters play with sledges on a snow laden hilltop after heavy snowfall, on the outskirts of Srinagar. Credit: PTI.

The air traffic to and fro Kashmir was affected on Saturday in the wake of snowfall in most parts of the valley, officials said.

The snowfall began early in the morning and was continuing when the last reports came in.

"No flight operations have taken place at the Srinagar airport so far this morning," an official said.

He added that the runway at the airport was not available for flight operations due to the accumulation of snow.

"It is still snowing and hence, it is difficult to clear the runway for flight operations," the official said.

Several flights have been delayed due to the snowfall, officials said.

A decision on the resumption of flight operations would be taken as and when the weather improves, they added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Snowfall

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Farmers' tractor rally to go ahead on R-Day

DH Toon | Farmers' tractor rally to go ahead on R-Day

Eight unusual places being used as vaccination centres

Eight unusual places being used as vaccination centres

Does gender budgeting really work?

Does gender budgeting really work?

Sarang, Surya Kiran set to thrill Aero India spectators

Sarang, Surya Kiran set to thrill Aero India spectators

Who is the young Black poet at US inaugural reading?

Who is the young Black poet at US inaugural reading?

Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Texas auction

Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Texas auction

 