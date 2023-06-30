Flood-like situation in many low-lying areas in Bihar after heavy rain

Torrential rain and waterlogging on Friday triggered a flood-like situation in several low-lying areas of Bihar, officials said.
Many places in Araria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa, Jamui, Katihar and Banka districts witnessed water accumulation following heavy rainfall, they said.
State capital Patna received 53.45 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am, while Raniganj recorded 90.8 mm, Purnea (77.5 mm), Madhepura (75 mm), Sharsha (68.8 mm), Jamui (67.3 mm), Purnea (67 mm), Katihar (64.5 mm) and Banka (56 mm), according to Met Department data.
The weather office has issued an alert for light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied with rain in districts such as Arwal, Bhojpur, Buxar, Gaya, Jamui, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Nawada, Patna, Rohtas, Saran and Vaishali.
Meanwhile, the Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) claimed that rainwater was drained in the shortest time possible despite heavy rain in the last two days.
Efforts are underway to drain water in other low-lying areas of the state, the officials added.
