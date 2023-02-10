Flyers miffed as Delhi-Leh flight delayed, cancelled

Flyers miffed as Delhi-Leh IndiGo flight delayed and then cancelled

Passengers also staged a protest at Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 10 2023, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 22:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Passengers of an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Leh had a tough time on Friday as the flight was first delayed, then took off, returned back to the national capital and was cancelled later.

According to passengers who were in the flight 6E 291, the departure was scheduled at around 8.20 am but was delayed and took off at 1.30 pm.

The plane, which had around 180 people onboard, flew over Leh for sometime but couldn't land, and returned to the Delhi airport, as per the passengers.

Amresh Kumar, one of the passengers, told PTI that at first, the pilot told the passengers that the flight would land at Chandigarh but later it came back to the Delhi airport.

Also Read | Domestic airlines reported 2,613 significant technical snags in last 5 years: Union Aviation Minister V K Singh

He also said that IndiGo officials have informed that the next flight to Leh is available only after February 18.

Passengers also staged a protest at Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport.

"IndiGo flight 6E 291 from Delhi to Leh was delayed due to bad weather conditions. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," an IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson did not mention about the cancellation of the flight.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Leh
IndiGo Airlines
flights
Airlines
Aviation
civil aviation
India News

What's Brewing

Spanish art cinema revivalist Carlos Saura dead at 91

Spanish art cinema revivalist Carlos Saura dead at 91

Spielberg gushes over 'outstanding' RRR to Rajamouli

Spielberg gushes over 'outstanding' RRR to Rajamouli

Amsterdam to ban cannabis outdoors in red-light area

Amsterdam to ban cannabis outdoors in red-light area

Croatian restaurant has one pot meals by robotic chef

Croatian restaurant has one pot meals by robotic chef

Turkish woman rescued from rubble after over 100 hours

Turkish woman rescued from rubble after over 100 hours

3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games begins in J&K

3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games begins in J&K

SpaceX ignites Starship rocket in crucial pad test

SpaceX ignites Starship rocket in crucial pad test

In Pics | Top 6 most anticipated games of 2023

In Pics | Top 6 most anticipated games of 2023

 