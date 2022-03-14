FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present J&K Budget in Parliament today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament on Monday.

The Centre is likely to table 'The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022' in the Rajya Sabha.

The second part of the Budget Session will resume Monday and will last until April 8. The Rajya Sabha is likely to get over 64 hours to transact the legislative business besides taking up the issues of public importance during this part of the session.

The Finance Minister also will lay a statement for the 'Supplementary Demands' for Grants for Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2021-22. She will present a statement of estimated receipts and expenditure of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23. Sitharaman will also lay a statement on the 'Supplementary Demands for Grants', 2021-22 in Rajya Sabha.

Union Tribal Affair Minister Arjun Munda will move that the Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 to omit 'Bhogta' community from the list of Scheduled Castes in relation to Jharkhand and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the lists of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State, be taken into consideration. Munda will also move that the Bill be passed.

The Rajya Sabha is also likely to discuss the working of the Ministry of Development of the Northeastern region.

Union Minister V. Muraleedharan will move a motion for election of seven members from the Upper House to Committee on Public Accounts of the Lok Sabha. He will also move a motion form election of seven members of Committee on Public Undertakings.

Muraleedharan is to further move a motion that "Rajya Sabha do join the Committee of both the Houses on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and do proceed to elect, in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote, ten Members from amongst the Members of the House to serve on the said Committee."

Rajya Sabha will also make obituary reference to the passing away of Nabin Chandra Buragohain, Rahul Bajaj, D.P. Chattopadhyaya, and Yadlapati Venkat Rao.

