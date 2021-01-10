Fog in parts of MP; rains in Bhopal, other areas

Fog, chill in parts of Madhya Pradesh; Bhopal, many other areas get rain

Bhopal received 4.4 mm rainfall, while Indore recorded 2.9 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, as per the IMD

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jan 10 2021, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2021, 14:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

People in many parts of Madhya Pradesh woke up to a foggy and chilly morning on Sunday and the mercury is expected to further dip by evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Besides, almost all divisions of the state also received rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, P K Saha, senior meteorologist at IMD's Bhopal office, said.

Dense to moderate fog prevailed in the morning in large parts of the state, including the state capital Bhopal and Rajgarh.

Due to the fog, visibility was not beyond 10 metres at in Bhopal at 2.30 am, and not beyond 50 metres at the Raja Bhoj Airport here around 10 am on Sunday, the official said.

Bhopal received 4.4 mm rainfall, while Indore recorded 2.9 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, as per the IMD.

Saha said clouds and drizzle caused by the westerly disturbances are likely to wither shortly, paving the way for a clear sky and chill.

The minimum temperature across the state is likely to dip by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in the next two days, he said.

Bhopal recorded a minimum temperature was 19.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which decreased further to 16.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, the official said.

He said Madhya Pradesh has witnessed three wet spells during the current winter season, including two this month.

The state received rain for the first time this winter in the second-half of last month. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
Winter
fog
rains
Met Department
IMD
Bhopal

What's Brewing

Year after China's 1st Covid death, source inconclusive

Year after China's 1st Covid death, source inconclusive

‘Our Prez wants us here’: Violent mob at US Capitol

‘Our Prez wants us here’: Violent mob at US Capitol

People begin to shun WhatsApp over privacy concerns

People begin to shun WhatsApp over privacy concerns

Twitter can legally bar Trump under the first amendment

Twitter can legally bar Trump under the first amendment

DH Toon: Taaliyaan! PM walks tightrope, vaccine in hand

DH Toon: Taaliyaan! PM walks tightrope, vaccine in hand

Indonesia plane crash: Human remains, debris found

Indonesia plane crash: Human remains, debris found

 