Fog engulfs Punjab, Haryana

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Dec 13 2020, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 15:19 ist
Youths exercise amid smog conditions and fog, at a garden in Amritsar. Credit: AFP

A thick blanket of fog enveloped Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Sunday, the Meteorological Department said.

The fog was dense in the morning at many places, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Pathankot and Bhiwani. The night temperatures hovered close to normal at most places, the officials said.

Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 11.1 degrees Celsius, Karnal registered 10.5 degrees, while Rohtak's minimum settled at 11.6 degrees.

However, Bhiwani and Narnaul experienced a cold night, recording respective minimums of 6.7 degrees and 7.3 degrees.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a low of 8.3 degrees, followed by 10.5 degrees in Ludhiana, 11.3 degrees in Patiala and 8.6 degrees in Bathinda.

