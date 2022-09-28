For Rs 500 a night, Uttarakhand offers real jail experience

Are you bored of regular staycations and vacations? Uttarakhand has a unique offer for you if you're willing for step out of your comfort zone. Haldwani jail is offering tourists a real "jail experience" at just Rs 500 per night.

The jail administration is transforming the abandoned portion of the jail for “tourist inmates” who are looking to spend a night in the prison cell, according to a report by The Times of India.

Satish Sukhija, the prison's deputy jail superintendent told the publication that the jail frequently received "orders" from senior officials to allow "recommended persons" to spend a

few hours in the jail barracks. Many of these people were reportedly advised by their astrologers to spend a stipulated time in jail to get rid of ‘Bandhan Yog', under which the planetary position in one’s horoscope predicts imprisonment in the upcoming future. The revamped facility, however, will be available for all those who just want to get a feel of the environment in jail.

Sukhija had reportedly suggested the proposal to the Inspector-General of Prisons who not only appreciated the thought but also motivated Sukhija to send in a detailed report regarding the same.