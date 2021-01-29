For second time today, encounter breaks out in Pulwama

For the second time on January 30, security forces, militants clash in Kashmir's Pulwama

Sources said two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Jan 29 2021, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 20:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Batpora Lelhara village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday evening.

The gunfight erupted after a joint team of Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles  and J&K police launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) after specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

Read: Three militants killed in first encounter of 2021 in Kashmir

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired, which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

Sources said two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

Earlier in the day, three militants were killed in an encounter at Mandoora village of Tral in Pulwama.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

militants
Jammu and Kashmir
Pulwama
Encounter

What's Brewing

Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends

Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends

Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation

Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Why onion prices spike between August and November

Why onion prices spike between August and November

From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral

From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral

 