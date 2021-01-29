For the second time on January 30, security forces, militants clash in Kashmir's Pulwama

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Batpora Lelhara village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday evening.
The gunfight erupted after a joint team of Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) after specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
Read: Three militants killed in first encounter of 2021 in Kashmir
He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired, which was retaliated triggering an encounter.
Sources said two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.
Earlier in the day, three militants were killed in an encounter at Mandoora village of Tral in Pulwama.
Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends
Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation
Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index
Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family
Why onion prices spike between August and November
From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral