For the second time on January 30, security forces, militants clash in Kashmir's Pulwama

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Batpora Lelhara village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday evening.

The gunfight erupted after a joint team of Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) after specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired, which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

Sources said two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

Earlier in the day, three militants were killed in an encounter at Mandoora village of Tral in Pulwama.