Foreign terrorist killed in failed infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir

They said a gun-battle broke out between security forces and terrorists at Sudpora in Karnah sector along the LoC

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Oct 26 2022, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 13:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Security forces on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one foreign ultra, officials said.

They said a gun-battle broke out between security forces and terrorists at Sudpora in Karnah sector along the LoC.

One foreign terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire, they added.

Further details of the incident were awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Terrorism

