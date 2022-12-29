UP: Covid positive foreign tourist goes missing in Agra

Foreign tourist goes missing after testing COVID-19 positive in UP's Agra: Official

Dr Arun Srivastava, who is the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Agra, said that they have not been able to find the tourist

PTI
PTI, Agra ,
  • Dec 29 2022, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 15:57 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A foreign tourist, who visited the Taj Mahal on December 26, has gone missing after he tested positive for Covid, a senior health official said on Thursday.

Dr Arun Srivastava, who is the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Agra, said that they have not been able to find the tourist as the contact details given by him are incorrect.

"A tourist visited the Taj Mahal on December 26 and his sample for the Covid test was taken at the entrance gate of the monument. His report was found Covid positive in RT PCR test. However, the contact number and other details mentioned by the tourist are incorrect and we have not been able to find him since then," Srivastava told PTI.

He said that now the health department is looking for the tourist with the help of Local Intelligence Unit (LIU), Hotels association and other sources.

"The Health Department in Agra is taking steps to trace the location of the tourist so that he can be given proper treatment and other people can also be saved from infection," he said.

"We have asked hotel associations to provide the details of the foreign tourists staying in hotels and are also taking help from the police and LIU. Besides that now onwards an ID card of every foreign tourist will be taken at the time of sample collection for the future record," Srivastava said.

