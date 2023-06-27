Foreigner held for killing elderly woman in road crash in Uttar Pradesh

A 68-year-old woman died in Greater Noida on Tuesday after she was allegedly hit by a scooter with a foreigner riding it, police officials said.
The foreigner, a native of Tanzania, has been arrested, according to the police.
A police spokesperson said the incident took place around 8.30 am when the woman, who lived in Jaitpur village, was on her way to work in the Omaxe Mall in Alpha 2 sector.
“When she was near the Vaishno Mata Temple near Nawada roundabout, she was hit by a scooter. She was taken to a nearby private hospital where she died during treatment,” the spokesperson said.
The person riding the scooter was identified as Robot, a native of Tanzania currently residing in Alistonia Height society in Greater Noida, the official said.
“The foreign national has been arrested. He is in India on a business visa and is associated with a private company in Greater Noida,” an official of the local Beta 2 police station told PTI.
The police said the body had been sent for post-mortem and an FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the law while further legal proceedings are underway.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes
Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo'
Sehwag urges India to win World Cup for Kohli
Liquor sales volume grows 14% in FY23
100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders
Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat
India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come
ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15
Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm