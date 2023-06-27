Foreigner held for killing elderly woman in road crash

Foreigner held for killing elderly woman in road crash in Uttar Pradesh

The police said the body had been sent for post-mortem and an FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the law.

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Jun 27 2023, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 22:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 68-year-old woman died in Greater Noida on Tuesday after she was allegedly hit by a scooter with a foreigner riding it, police officials said.

The foreigner, a native of Tanzania, has been arrested, according to the police.

A police spokesperson said the incident took place around 8.30 am when the woman, who lived in Jaitpur village, was on her way to work in the Omaxe Mall in Alpha 2 sector.

“When she was near the Vaishno Mata Temple near Nawada roundabout, she was hit by a scooter. She was taken to a nearby private hospital where she died during treatment,” the spokesperson said.

The person riding the scooter was identified as Robot, a native of Tanzania currently residing in Alistonia Height society in Greater Noida, the official said.

“The foreign national has been arrested. He is in India on a business visa and is associated with a private company in Greater Noida,” an official of the local Beta 2 police station told PTI.

The police said the body had been sent for post-mortem and an FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the law while further legal proceedings are underway.

Tanzania
Noida
Accident
Foreigners

