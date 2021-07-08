Former 6-term Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh passes away at 87

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh died here in the wee hours of Thursday after a prolonged illness.

"Former CM Virbhadra Singh ji died at the Indira Gandhi medical college Hospital here around 4 am due to multi-organ failure," Dr Janak Raj, senior medical superintendent of the IGMC told PTI.

Singh, 87, was earlier suffering from Covid-19 and was admitted to the Max hospital on April 13.

After he had recovered and was discharged from the hospital, his health deteriorated and he was admitted to the IGMC a few days ago.

He was on a ventilator for the last two days, sources close to him said.

Singh has been a six-time chief minister of Himachal Pradesh.

