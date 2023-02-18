Former BJP legislator, several party workers join AAP

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Feb 18 2023, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 18:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: IANS

Rajasthan's former BJP legislator Devendra Katara along with several party workers on Saturday joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state.

Joining the AAP at its state office here, Katara said that he is inspired by the schemes and honesty of the AAP's leader, Arvind Kejriwal.

Also Read: Congress chief whip in Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi resigns

Replying to a question about leaving the BJP, Katara said, "BJP has abused the tribals of Dungarpur and called them Naxalite. I am with the people and will always be with them."

Katara was a BJP legislator from Dungarpur from 2013-18.

AAP's state In-charge Vinay Mishra claimed that only AAP has the courage to oppose BJP and Congress.

AAP is continuously moving ahead by becoming the voice of people of the state and will perform unprecedentedly in the upcoming assembly elections due at the end of this year, Mishra said.

