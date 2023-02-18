Former BJP legislator, several party workers join AAP

Rajasthan's former BJP legislator Devendra Katara along with several party workers on Saturday joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state.
Joining the AAP at its state office here, Katara said that he is inspired by the schemes and honesty of the AAP's leader, Arvind Kejriwal.
Also Read: Congress chief whip in Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi resigns
Replying to a question about leaving the BJP, Katara said, "BJP has abused the tribals of Dungarpur and called them Naxalite. I am with the people and will always be with them."
Katara was a BJP legislator from Dungarpur from 2013-18.
AAP's state In-charge Vinay Mishra claimed that only AAP has the courage to oppose BJP and Congress.
AAP is continuously moving ahead by becoming the voice of people of the state and will perform unprecedentedly in the upcoming assembly elections due at the end of this year, Mishra said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kyiv's art shelter basement theatre heals scars of war
Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match
DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget
Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond
Whackyverse | Survey jana
Aussies show fight as India flex
‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'
Collective action needed to save wetlands
Reflecting on life and death