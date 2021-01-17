Former BJP MP Mahaveer Bhagora dies from Covid-19

  • Jan 17 2021, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2021, 18:13 ist
Former BJP MP Mahaveer Bhagora, who had tested positive for coronavirus, has died at a hospital in Rajasthan's Udaipur district. He was 73.

Bhagora was undergoing treatment at the hospital for coronavirus for a few days. He died on Saturday night, Udaipur BJP president Ravindra Srimali said.

The funeral of Bhagora was performed in Kherwara area of Udaipur on Sunday, he said.

Bhagora was a parliamentarian from Salumbar from 2004-09. Prior to that, he was MLA from 1993-98.

Governor Kalraj Misha offered condolences. 

