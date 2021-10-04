Former BSP MLA Noor Saleem Rana joins RLD

Former BSP MLA Noor Saleem Rana has joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

He had announced his decision to join the RLD on Sunday.

Rana is the second leader to resign from the Bahujan Samaj Party in recent times. Former Rajya Sabha MP Rajpal Saini had also left the BSP and joined the Samajwadi Party a few days ago.

Rana was elected from the Charthawal assembly constituency in the district in 2012.

