Former BSP MLA Noor Saleem Rana joins RLD

Former BSP MLA Noor Saleem Rana joins RLD

Noor Saleem Rana is the second leader to resign from the Bahujan Samaj Party in recent times

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar (UP),
  • Oct 04 2021, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 15:41 ist
Noor Saleem Rana. Credit: Facebook/ @noorsaleemrana

Former BSP MLA Noor Saleem Rana has joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

He had announced his decision to join the RLD on Sunday.

Rana is the second leader to resign from the Bahujan Samaj Party in recent times. Former Rajya Sabha MP Rajpal Saini had also left the BSP and joined the Samajwadi Party a few days ago.

Rana was elected from the Charthawal assembly constituency in the district in 2012.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bahujan Samaj Party
BSP
RLD
India News
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Revisiting the past wasn't hard: Mahesh on 'Breakpoint'

Revisiting the past wasn't hard: Mahesh on 'Breakpoint'

Madhya Pradesh: 57-yr-old elephant gives birth to calf

Madhya Pradesh: 57-yr-old elephant gives birth to calf

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

 