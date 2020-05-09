Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi hospitalised

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • May 09 2020, 15:37 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 15:37 ist
Ajit Jogi file photo (Ajit Jogi, former Chhattisgarh CM/Twitter photo)

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, 74, was admitted to a private hospital here on Saturday after his condition deteriorated, his son Amit Jogi said.

Ajit Jogi's health suddenly worsened while he was having breakfast, following which he was admitted in hospital this afternoon, he said.

The former CM's wife Renu Jogi, an MLA, is with him in the hospital.

A bureaucrat-turned politician, Ajit Jogi had served as the first CM of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to November 2003 in then Congress government, after the state came into existence.

The Jogi senior parted ways with the Congress in 2016 after he and his son got embroiled in a controversy over a by-election.

Later, he quit the Congress and formed Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J). 

Ajit Jogi
Chhattisgarh

