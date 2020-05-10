Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, says doctor

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, said doctor.

Ajit Jogi, 74, was admitted in a private hospital here on Saturday after he suffered a cardiac arrest, doctors said, adding that his condition is critical.

Citing the information provided by family members of Ajit Jogi, the hospital said he fell unconscious at his residence here in the morning.

Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi told PTI from Bilaspur that the health of his father deteriorated suddenly while he was having breakfast.

As per a health bulletin released by Shree Narayana Hospital, Ajit Jogi was given cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at his residence by a senior intensivist before he was rushed to the hospital.

More details awaited...