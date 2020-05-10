Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, says doctor

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 10 2020, 13:30 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 13:30 ist
Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, said doctor. 

Ajit Jogi, 74, was admitted in a private hospital here on Saturday after he suffered a cardiac arrest, doctors said, adding that his condition is critical.

Citing the information provided by family members of Ajit Jogi, the hospital said he fell unconscious at his residence here in the morning.

Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi told PTI from Bilaspur that the health of his father deteriorated suddenly while he was having breakfast.

As per a health bulletin released by Shree Narayana Hospital, Ajit Jogi was given cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at his residence by a senior intensivist before he was rushed to the hospital.

 

More details awaited...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Chhattisgarh
Ajit Jogi

What's Brewing

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

Grandma makes 130km bicycle trip for grandson treatment

Grandma makes 130km bicycle trip for grandson treatment

Why men rape? Book seeks to find out answers

Why men rape? Book seeks to find out answers

 